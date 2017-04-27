RPT-DEALTALK-Anthem contract loss could put Express Scripts in M&A crosshairs

(Repeats story first published on Wednesday)
By Carl O'Donnell and Michael Erman
NEW YORK, April 26 The loss of a multi-billion
dollar contract with Anthem Inc comes with a silver
lining for some shareholders of Express Scripts Holding Co
: a higher likelihood that the pharmaceutical benefits
manager (PBM) gets scooped up in a deal.
Express Scripts' shares fell 11 percent on Tuesday, the day
after the company said its contract to negotiate drug prices for
Anthem - worth around a third of its annual adjusted earnings -
would not be renewed once it expired in 2019.
As a result, Express Scripts' market value has sunk to $37
billion from its highs around $53 billion at the end of last
year, putting it in the crosshairs of potential buyers.
"Post the bludgeoning, we think management will have to take
a hard look at the company's prospects through the roll-off and
decide the path forward... that is likely to maximize value
creation," said Evercore ISI analyst Ross Muken in a research
note.
He said that another PBM, Medco Health Solutions, opted to
sell itself to Express Scripts in 2011 when Medco lost a number
of its largest customers.
Tim Wentworth, the CEO of Express Scripts, was an executive
at Medco at the time.
After the loss of Anthem's business, Wentworth touted the
benefits of remaining independent for its customers and its
bottom line. But that could change if buyer interest emerged.
His company has long been a potential target for health
insurers or pharmacies looking to expand into drug benefits, but
the uncertainty surrounding its contract dispute with Anthem has
kept deal talks on the shelf, several investment bankers said,
asking not to be identified because they were not authorized to
speak with the press.
LIKELY BUYERS
Among the most logical buyers are health insurers like Aetna
Inc and Humana Inc, which are beginning to scout
for new deals, several bankers and analysts said. Express
Scripts and Aetna declined comment. Humana was not immediately
available for comment.
Insurers can leverage their large patient populations to
help PBMs boost bargaining power with drugmakers. That could
become more important as scrutiny of PBMs' pricing practices
puts pressure on their margins.
"We’re seeing managed care look to own more of the
capability in-house," particularly as pricey new drugs in areas
like oncology increase the benefits of coordinating insurance
coverage with drug benefits, said Michael Baker, an analyst at
Raymond James.
Some insurers have already adopted the model. UnitedHealth
Group Inc pioneered the strategy with its OptumRx drug
benefits unit, which it doubled down on in 2015 with a $12.8
billion acquisition of Catamaran Corp.
A consortium of 14 BlueCross BlueShield plans together own
Prime Therapeutics, which has about 20 million members, and
Humana also has a smaller drug benefits manager called Humana
Pharmacy Solutions.
Potential interest could also come from a large pharmacy
like Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc or even, at the right
price, a private equity firm, analysts and bankers said.
"They generate a lot of cash and they don’t have a lot of
debt on their balance sheet," said Brian Tanquilut, an analyst
at Jefferies. "At a certain price it could be an asset that
would be very attractive to private equity."
Walgreens declined to comment.
Anthem said on Wednesday that it has not yet made a final
decision on the contract and hopes to reach an amicable
resolution on a federal lawsuit it filed against Express Scripts
for $15 billion, alleging that it was being overcharged for
prescriptions by $3 billion a year.
