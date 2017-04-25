Express Scripts seeks cost cuts, M&A as it preps for Anthem loss

NEW YORK, April 25 Pharmacy benefit manager
Express Scripts Holding Co said on Tuesday that it
plans to cut costs and is on the lookout for strategic deals as
it readies itself for the potential loss of its largest
customer, Anthem Inc.
"Pick your favorite 3 investment bankers, they would tell
you that we read everything," Chief Executive Tim Wentworth said
on a conference call with investors, when asked about possible
deals. "We're engaging very meaningfully."
Chief Financial Officer Eric Slusser said that the company
has already launched programs with an eye toward reducing
selling, general and administrative expenses should the Anthem
contract end in three years.
(Reporting by Michael Erman)