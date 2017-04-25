UPDATE 1-Express Scripts seeks cost cuts, M&A as it preps for Anthem loss

(Adds background, stock price, new details from conference
call)
NEW YORK, April 25 Pharmacy benefit manager
Express Scripts Holding Co said on Tuesday that it
plans to cut costs and is on the lookout for strategic deals as
it readies itself for the potential loss of its largest
customer, Anthem Inc.
Express Scripts said on Monday that health insurer Anthem,
which has sued the company over claims of being overcharged, was
unlikely to renew its contract after it ends in 2019. Anthem was
responsible for just under a third of Express Scripts operating
earnings in 2016.
Express Scripts shares were down 11.2 percent at $59.72 in
morning trading.
"A strong core is built not just on creating and making the
most of external opportunities but also by managing internal
cost and investments to ensure a highly efficient lean
approach," Chief Executive Tim Wentworth said on a conference
call with investors following the announcement. "We have proven
over the years that we can do this."
Chief Financial Officer Eric Slusser said that the company
has already launched programs with an eye toward reducing
selling, general and administrative expenses should the Anthem
contract end.
The company also said it was looking for strategic
acquisitions both for its core business as well as to provide
additional services.
"Pick your favorite three investment bankers, they would
tell you that we read everything," Wentworth said on a
conference call with investors, when asked about possible deals.
"We're engaging very meaningfully."
(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Bernard Orr)