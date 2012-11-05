版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二

BRIEF-Express Scripts shares extend after-hours decline; last down 11 pct

NEW YORK Nov 5 Express Scripts Holding Co : * Its shares extended their after-hours decline and were last down 11 percent. The company reported results after the bell.

