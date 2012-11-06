版本:
BRIEF-Express Scripts CEO says 2013 will bring uncertain economy

Nov 6 Express Scripts Holding Co : * CEO George Paz says expects less demand from health plan clients, large employers because of

economic outlook * Says expects to grow earnings and earnings from cash in 2013 * Says some financial benefits from Medco acquisition were booked in 2012

instead of 2013 * Shares fall 13 percent to $54.21

