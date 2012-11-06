BRIEF-Express Scripts CEO says 2013 will bring uncertain economy

UPDATE 2-Ternium buys Thyssenkrupp's Brazil mill for $1.3 bln
* Thyssenkrupp shares jump 5.5 pct in early trade (Adds details of deal, ThyssenKrupp comment, share price)
Nov 6 Express Scripts Holding Co : * CEO George Paz says expects less demand from health plan clients, large employers because of
economic outlook * Says expects to grow earnings and earnings from cash in 2013 * Says some financial benefits from Medco acquisition were booked in 2012
instead of 2013 * Shares fall 13 percent to $54.21
* Thyssenkrupp shares jump 5.5 pct in early trade (Adds details of deal, ThyssenKrupp comment, share price)
* Shares climb 4 pct, top in FTSE 100 (Adds shares, EU subsidiary plans)
* Continental and Caterpillar Inc. have signed an agreement to equip CAT Off-Highway-Trucks (model series 770 to 775) with Continental RDT-Master tires in sizes 18.00R33, 21.00R33 and 24.00R35 Source text - http://bit.ly/2kYD3eV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)