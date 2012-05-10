Express Scripts outlook could fall short of Street

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
May 10 Express Scripts Holding Co projected full-year profit that could fall short of Wall Street's target in the U.S. pharmacy benefit manager's first forecast since closing its $29 billion purchase of rival Medco Health Solutions last month.
The company forecast 2012 earnings in a range of $3.36 to $3.66, excluding items. Analysts on average have been looking for $3.63, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Express posted first-quarter net income of $267.8 million, or 55 cents per share, compared with $326.5 million, or 61 cents per share, a year ago.
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: