Express Scripts says moving on without Walgreen

* Express says clients supportive after Walgreen dispute
* Says remains open to talks with Walgreen
By Lewis Krauskopf
Feb 23 Express Scripts Inc said
on Thursday it was moving forward successfully without Walgreen
Co in its pharmacy network, citing wide support from
clients.
Chief Executive Officer George Paz said the pharmacy
benefits manager remained open to talking with Walgreen, "but it
has got to be in the best interest of our shareholders and
patients."
Walgreen, the largest U.S. drugstore chain, stopped filling
prescriptions for patients in the Express Scripts network as of
Jan. 1 after the companies failed to come to terms on a new
contract.
"Our clients are very supportive," Paz told analysts on a
conference call to discuss the company's fourth-quarter results.
"Our phones aren't ringing, people aren't concerned, our clients
aren't upset, so this truly has been a good move for us."
Express Scripts shares rose 4 percent in morning trading on
Thursday.
The company also said it still expects to close its $29
billion acquisition of rival Medco Health Solutions Inc
in the first half of the year. Medco shares were up 3.7 percent.
Paz said Walgreen has not shown why they should be paid more
than other pharmacies.
"Many of the things that they are offering in the pharmacy
are being offered by many others out there," he said. "So I
don't see them as differentiated, and I just can't with a good
conscience pay them a significant premium for something that
everyone else is doing and doing it just as well."
Express Scripts beefed up its call centers to handle
questions from consumers about the Walgreen exit. Those costs,
plus costs tied to its anticipated acquisition of Medco and some
unexpected taxes, led Express Scripts to slightly miss analysts'
estimates for fourth-quarter profit.
But the company reported an increase in prescription claims
for the first time in 2011, noted BMO Capital Markets analyst
Dave Shove.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is reviewing the
Express-Medco deal, which would create the largest U.S. company
for managing pharmacy benefits for employers and other clients.
The companies have maintained that their merger will create
an entity with more clout that can drive down prescription
costs.
"We believe that this acquisition speaks to what this
country needs more than anything, which is a reduction in the
cost of healthcare," Paz said on the call.