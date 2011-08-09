UPDATE 1-Express Scripts signs $14 bln loan facility for Medco buy

(Follows alerts)

Aug 9 - Express Scripts Inc said it signed a $14 billion bridge-loan facility to help the company finance its acquisition of peer Medco Health Solutions Inc .

In July, the Pharmacy benefit manager offered $71.36 per Medco share, valuing the deal at $29 billion, gaining access to one-third of the pharmacy benefits market.

The credit agreement was signed with Credit Suisse AG, as administrative agent, and Citibank, N.A., as syndication agent. Any funding under the credit agreement will occur concurrently with the consummation of the merger, the company said.

Shares of St. Louis, Missouri-based Express Scripts closed at $47.59 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)