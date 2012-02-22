UPDATE 1-Express Scripts Q4 earnings lower than expected

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
* Q4 profit $0.82 excluding items vs Street view $0.85
* Revenue $12.1 billion vs Street $11.6 billion
FEB 22 - Express Scripts Inc, which is buying rival pharmacy benefit manager Medco Health Solutions Inc for $29 billion, reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday on higher costs, including an unexpected tax expense.
The company posted a net profit of $290.4 million, or 59 per share, compared with a profit of $329.6 million, or 62 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items Express earned 82 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 85 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose about 7 percent to $12.1 billion, topping Wall Street Estimates of $11.6 billion.
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.
