UPDATE 4-Express Scripts shares jump as forecast reassures

* Company's long-term view seen as positive
* Lowers 2011 EPS range; investors had braced for cut
* Filing shows Medco contacted Express about merger
* Express shares jump 10.5 percent; Medco up 6.9 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
Oct 6 Shares of Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O)
jumped 10.5 percent as the U.S. pharmacy benefit manager's
profit outlook for 2011 was less dire than some investors had
feared and the company offered positive financial forecasts
through 2014.
Wall Street had been bracing for a lower profit outlook
from the company, so the forecast removed some uncertainty
hanging over the stock. The long-term projections helped
reassure investors about growth prospects.
Express Scripts cut its projected 2011 profit range by
about 6 percent, citing higher spending and fewer prescriptions
being filled because of consumer worry about the weak economy.
It said spending would be higher due to a contract dispute
with drugstore chain Walgreen Co WAG.N and in anticipation of
integrating its $29 billion purchase of rival Medco Health
Solutions Inc MHS.N.
Express Scripts last month warned investors of potentially
weak prescription volume, causing some analysts to lower their
profit forecasts and investors to send the stock down.
"A lot of people had been expecting it was going to happen
and a lot of them were saying, 'I don't want to own it ahead of
that because it could pull back,'" Jefferies & Co analyst Brian
Tanquilut said. "But now we're seeing that it's not as bad ...
This sets the bottom for the stock."
Separately on Thursday, Express Scripts revealed fiscal
forecasts through 2014 in a securities filing on the Medco
merger.
The projections, which the company said were prepared a
month before the Medco deal was announced and pertained to it
as a stand-alone company, offered earnings-per-share estimates
that eclipse the average estimates of analysts, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Even with a more moderated script view suggested since
then, we see this disclosure as providing comforting
clarification around future growth," Barclays Capital analyst
Lawrence Marsh said in a research note.
Marsh said the annual growth in EBITDA (earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for 2012 to
2014 amounted to about 12 percent, above his expectations of
average growth of 8 percent.
The merger filing also revealed that Medco approached
Express Scripts about a transaction in early June, more than a
month before they announced the deal, and that the companies
talked as early as 2006 about a potential combination.
Express Scripts shares were up $3.77 to $39.71 in afternoon
trading on Nasdaq. Medco shares were up 6.9 percent to $48.79
on the New York Stock Exchange.
STAGNANT ECONOMY
Express Scripts' lower 2011 profit forecast is the latest
sign that Americans are cutting back on healthcare spending to
save money because of uncertainty in the economy.
Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hall told an investor
conference last month that Express Scripts generally sees
prescriptions increase 3 percent to 5 percent in an average
year, but there has been virtually no growth over the past
three years.
Hall also said the economy had worsened over June and July
and the company did not see it improving.
Since Hall's comments, Express Scripts shares had fallen
about 16 percent through Wednesday, compared with a 4 percent
drop for the S&P 500 index .SPX.
Express Scripts said in a statement on Thursday, "The
company now believes that it is more likely than not that the
continuing stagnant economic conditions will negatively impact
claims volumes to a greater extent than it had anticipated."
It expects prescription claims will fall short of its
previous forecast for 750 million to 780 million this year.
Overall, Express Scripts forecast 2011 earnings of $2.95 to
$3.05 per share, down from its prior view of $3.15 to $3.25.
The company noted that its revised range still amounts to
annual earnings per share growth of between 18 percent and 22
percent.
Since June, Express Scripts has been locked in a contract
dispute with Walgreen, which plans to stop filling
prescriptions for Express Scripts members starting in January.
Express Scripts said it was spending to help clients as they
transfer away from Walgreen pharmacies.
The company said it was speeding up spending on some
projects to create more capacity in advance of the Medco deal.
"A lot of those costs are one-time," said Gabelli & Co
analyst Jeff Jonas. "To the extent that you are pulling forward
spending from 2012 into 2011, that means 2012 will be even
better."
In cutting its forecast, Express Scripts also pointed to
greater competition in the marketplace "resulting in increased
client demands and expectations."
5 YEARS IN THE MAKING
The filing revealed that a deal that has been simmering for
five years came to a boil in June when Medco Chief Executive
David Snow telephoned his counterpart at Express Scripts,
George Paz.
Representatives from the two companies held preliminary
discussions in 2006 and went as far as to enter into a
confidentiality agreement in November of that year, although
the agreement expired in 2009, the filing said.
The two sides stayed in touch over the ensuing years,
according to the filing, but the preliminary talks did not
proceed further.
Last February, Medco's board decided to review alternatives
to being a stand-alone company, the filing said.
During 2011, Medco suffered significant contracts losses
that raised concerns about its prospects. After reviewing an
array of options, the filing said, a committee of the Medco
board called the "Medco M&A committee" concluded the best
alternative was a merger with Express Scripts and recommended
contacting its rival.
Two days later, Snow made the initial call to Paz. The deal
was announced on July 21.
