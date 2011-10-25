UPDATE 3-Express Scripts profit beats views, shares rise

* Q3 EPS ex-items 79 cents vs 77 cents Wall Street view

* Backs 2011 forecast from earlier this month

* Sees strong client retention despite Walgreen spat

* Prescription claims seen flat to up 2 percent next year

* Shares rise 3.2 percent after hours (Adds analyst's comment, byline)

By Lewis Krauskopf

Oct 25 Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Tuesday as the U.S. pharmacy benefit manager reported increased use of more profitable generic drugs.

The company also said it expected strong client retention in 2012 despite a contract dispute with Walgreen Co WAG.N that threatens to leave the drugstore chain out of Express' pharmacy network.

"That should really help alleviate some of the investor concerns ... that they can potentially lose customers over not having Walgreen in the network," Morningstar analyst Matthew Coffina said.

Express Scripts shares have declined nearly 29 percent this year, hurt in part by fears over the potential damage from the Walgreen dispute. The shares rose 3.2 percent to $39.70 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Express, which has agreed to acquire rival Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N, said third-quarter net income rose to $324.7 million, or 66 cents per share, from $301.5 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings of 79 cents were 2 cents ahead of the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $11.57 billion, exceeding analysts' average forecast of $11.26 billion.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, administer drug benefits for employers and health plans and also run extensive mail-order pharmacies. They profit particularly from low-cost generic medicines, where they use leverage to drive bargains.

Express' rate of dispensing generic drugs rose to 74.1 percent of prescriptions from 72.1 percent a year ago.

Earlier this month, Express Scripts cut its projected 2011 profit range by about 6 percent, citing higher spending and fewer prescriptions being filled because of consumer worry about the weak economy. It affirmed that forecast on Tuesday.

In the quarter, prescription claims edged down 1 percent to 184.8 million.

Reports from other healthcare companies this quarter have also shown pressure from the economy on use of healthcare services, Jefferies & Co analyst Brian Tanquilut said.

"Given everything we have seen so far in healthcare this earnings season, it's not that surprising," he said.

Express has been locked in a contract dispute with Walgreen since June, when the largest U.S. drugstore chain said it would stop filling prescriptions covered by Express Scripts at the end of the year after failing to agree on terms.

Express said it expected client retention, based on prescription volume, to exceed 97 percent next year. It said it expected claims to range from flat to up 2 percent in 2012.

The company also said it had tallied three new "signature" client wins.

"That's a good sign that even with the Walgreen overhang, clients are still interested in contracting with them," Tanquilut said.

Express Scripts said it would not provide an earnings forecast for next year until it closes the $29 billion acquisition of Medco. The companies expect the deal to close in the first half of 2012, although some investors fear antitrust obstacles will prevent it from being completed. Medco is due to report results on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Gary Hill)