Express Scripts sees small risk in Walgreen spat

* CFO says risk from dispute not significant
* Says still "probable" Medco deal closes in H1 of 2012
Sept 14 Express Scripts Inc (ESRX.O) might lose
a "small fraction" of its business from a dispute with
drugstore chain Walgreen Co WAG.N, its chief financial
officer said on Wednesday, but it would not be a significant
amount.
Express Scripts, which manages prescription drug benefits
for employers and other clients, has been locked in a
high-stakes public dispute with Walgreen since June, when the
largest U.S. drugstore chain said it would stop filling
prescriptions covered by Express Scripts at the end of the year
after failing to agree on contract terms.
Express Scripts prescriptions are expected to be worth $5.3
billion in sales for Walgreen this year, or about 7 percent of
the chain's total expected revenue.
Speaking at an investor conference, Express Scripts CFO
Jeff Hall said many of its customers support the company in the
dispute because they do not want to pay a premium price to have
Walgreen in the network.
"We would expect that some small fraction of our business
might move away," Hall said at the Morgan Stanley Global
Healthcare Conference in New York. "We don't think that's a
meaningful amount of our business."
Hall said there was no cut-off deadline after which no
resolution could be reached between the two sides. But he said
that after Jan 1, when Walgreen stores would leave the network,
some members may not return to the stores should an agreement
eventually be struck.
"In general, they don't move back," he said.
Walgreen resolved a similar spat with CVS Caremark Corp
(CVS.N) last year, but it appears to be digging in its heels
more deeply in the dispute with Express Scripts.
Last week, Express Scripts filed an injunction in federal
court in Illinois alleging Walgreen published false marketing
materials designed to encourage Medicare recipients to leave
health plans that are Express Scripts clients.
Walgreen, whose "white paper" to clients outlined its plan
to leave its Express Scripts' business, was not immediately
available to comment.
The stakes in the dispute with Walgreen rose higher in July
when Express Scripts announced its $29 billion deal to acquire
rival Medco Health Solutions Inc MHS.N and create a
powerhouse in managing prescription drug benefits.
However, the deal is attracting significant antitrust
scrutiny, and Express Scripts said earlier this month that the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission had asked for additional
information about it.
Some analysts have said it is a coin flip as to whether the
deal wins regulatory approval. Medco shares are trading about
24 percent below the offer price, reflecting in large part
skepticism the deal will be completed.
Hall said he believes the main regulatory concern is
whether the deal would be pro-competitive and reduce costs.
"We will look forward to making our case on why this is
indeed going to lower the overall cost of healthcare for the
U.S.," Hall said.
He said it was still "probable" that the deal closes in the
first half of next year. "There's nothing that we've seen so
far that would make us push that date out any further," he
said.
Hall also sounded a dour note about Americans continuing to
cut back on healthcare spending because of the weak economy,
the latest sign of such a persistent pull-back.
While Express Scripts sees prescriptions increase 3 percent
to 5 percent in an average year, he said, there has been
virtually no growth over the past three years.
"The economy has actually gotten worse since the June-July
timeframe...and we don't see the economy getting any better,"
he said. "If the economy stays at this place, then utilization
is going to continue to be lower than previously expected."
