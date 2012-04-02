版本:
中国
2012年 4月 2日

US FTC clears Express' Medco buy after long review

April 2 U.S. antitrust regulators approved Express Scripts Inc's purchase of rival Medco Health Solutions Inc, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday, following a contentious eight-month review.

The $29 billion deal, first announced in July, combines two of the three largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers into the clear industry leader. Separately, the companies announced they completed the deal.

