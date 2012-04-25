REFILE-Express Scripts judge won't derail Medco merger

April 25 A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a
request by pharmacy trade groups to derail Express Scripts Inc's
efforts to integrate rival Medco Health Solutions Inc
following its recent $29.1 billion takeover.
U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon in Pittsburgh declined to
issue a preliminary injunction to force Express Scripts to
divest Medco or keep it separate. She said she will not decide
whether to issue a permanent injunction until after ruling on
Express Scripts' request to dismiss the case entirely.
Plaintiffs including the National Association of Chain Drug
Stores, the National Community Pharmacists Association and
several independent pharmacies had argued that the merger
violated antitrust law by reducing competition, and would lead
to less consumer choice and higher prescription drug prices.
The March 29 lawsuit was filed four days before Express
Scripts said it completed the merger, after having won approval
from a divided Federal Trade Commission.