Express Scripts tries to rein in pricey inflammatory drugs

* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Express Scripts Holding , the largest manager of U.S. drug benefits, on Thursday launched a program aimed at tightening spending on drugs for pricey inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis.
It is the latest Express Scripts effort intended to reduce spending on prescription drugs, such as last week's announcement of a diabetes program. Early this year, Express Scripts said it was targeting a program for expensive inflammatory therapies.
Drugs to treat inflammation, such as AbbVie Inc.'s Humira and Amgen Inc.'s Enbrel, are among the top selling U.S. drugs and have more than doubled in price in the past five years.
The program has two parts. Express Scripts will give refunds to clients when patients discontinue a drug within 90 days, which it says could be worth $250 million in annual savings across its customer base, which is mainly large corporations.
It also said it will change its drug coverage to pit drugs directly against one another for each inflammatory condition, such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and Crohn's disease. Express Scripts said this would enable more head-to-head competition.
About 10 million Americans have inflammatory conditions and the average 30-day prescription costs about $3,036, according to Express Scripts. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bill Trott)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)