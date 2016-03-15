Express Scripts says U.S. drug spending rose 5.2 percent in 2015

| NEW YORK, March 14
U.S. spending on prescription
drugs rose 5.2 percent in 2015, including the impact of rebates,
driven by an 18 percent increase in specialty drugs, Express
Scripts Holding Co said on Monday.
Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts said that use of
specialty medicines, which includes the new pricier treatments
for hepatitis c, as well as older drugs for rheumatoid arthritis
and multiple sclerosis, rose 7 percent and was coupled with an
11 percent rise in unit cost.
Express Scripts said it included rebates in its annual drug
spending report for the first time, which shaved 2.7 percentage
points off spending growth. Last year's drug spending report
showed an increase of 13 percent, and did not include the impact
of rebates.
Brand name drug average prices rose 16.2 percent in 2015,
and one-third of brand-named drugs had price increases greater
than 20 percent, Express Scripts said. Specialty medicines
accounted for 37 percent of drug spending in 2015.
Drug price increases, part of an overall rise in healthcare
spending, have become a national issue as consumers push back on
higher bills. Drug spending has risen to become a talking point
for the 2016 presidential candidates, including Hillary Clinton.
Looking ahead, Express Scripts said that it expects drug
spending to increase 6.8 percent this year, 7.3 percent in 2017
and 8.4 percent.
Express Scripts said that spending on prescription drugs for
members with the individual health plans created by the
Affordable Care Act, also called Obamacare, rose 14.6 percent.
Use of prescription drugs increased 8.6 percent and costs rose 6
percent, it said.
The rate of utilization of traditional medicines among these
Obamacare members increased 8.7 percent, while cost was up 0.7
percent. Use of specialty medicines rose 4.7 percent while
prices increased 15.8 percent, Express Scripts said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Alan Crosby)