UPDATE 3-Express Scripts: 2013 views too aggressive; shares fall

* Cites weak business climate, unemployment in 2013 view
* Shares down 14 percent in after-hours trading
By Susan Kelly
Nov 5 U.S. pharmacy benefits manager Express
Scripts Holding Co said analyst forecasts for its 2013
results were too aggressive, casting doubt on how well it is
integrating its $29 billion purchase of Medco Health Solutions
Inc and sending its shares down 14 percent.
Express Scripts, which also reported a better-than-expected
third-quarter profit, cited the weak business climate and
unemployment outlook in its gloomy projection.
"It was out of left field," said Jefferies & Co analyst
Brian Tanquilut. "The stock is going to take a beating as people
reset their growth expectations for next year."
Express Scripts was expected to benefit from business
synergies and cost savings from the Medco deal, which more than
doubled its revenue base.
The company won U.S. antitrust clearance earlier this year
to buy Medco after a contentious eight-month review. Pharmacy
benefits managers, or PBMs, administer drug benefits for
employers and health plans and run large mail order pharmacies.
While its 2012 results appear to be on track, Express
Scripts' pessimistic comments about next year raise questions
about the Medco integration and what else the company might be
bracing for on the horizon, Tanquilut said.
"To blame it on the economy is a little surprising," he
said. "What they are basically telling us is the Medco
acquisition is not as great as we thought it is going to be."
St Louis-based Express Scripts said third-quarter earnings
excluding special items were $1.02 per share, compared with 79
cents a year ago.
Analysts on average were expecting 99 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $391.4 million from $324.7 million the
year before. Third-quarter revenue increased to $27 billion from
$11.57 billion. Claims rose 116 percent to 398.6 million.
Express Scripts raised the lower end of its forecast range
for 2012 earnings by 5 cents and now projects full-year profit
this year of $3.65 to $3.75 a share.
But it deemed analysts' forecasts for its 2013 earnings as
"overly aggressive," citing an expected loss of claims from its
UnitedHealth Group Inc business and the economic
environment. Medco lost its biggest account, insurer
UnitedHealth, prior to the deal with Express Scripts.
Analysts had projected Express Scripts would earn $4.49 a
share in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The weak economy has hurt demand for healthcare services and
prescription drugs as patients struggle without health insurance
or face higher out-of-pocket costs for their medical expenses.
Express Scripts said it expects the use of healthcare
services to remain constrained and client demand and
expectations to increase. The weak economy will likely result in
clients having fewer employees enrolled in its plans, the
company said.
"It begs the question, what is it that they are seeing?"
said Tanquilut. "Is it company-specific, or are they seeing a
broader trend that no one else has talked about so far?"
Express Scripts' stock was down 14 percent in after-hours
trading from a close on Monday of $62.88 on Nasdaq.