Express Scripts raises 2012 forecast after first qtr with Medco

Aug 7 Express Scripts Holding Co on Tuesday raised its full year earnings forecast, citing a strong second quarter, increased use of more profitable generic drugs and sooner than expected cost savings from its $29 billion acquisition of rival pharmacy benefit manager Medco Health Solutions.

Express, now the clear leader in managing drug benefits for Americans, said it now expects adjusted 2012 earnings of $3.60 to $3.75 per share, up from its prior view of $3.36 to $3.66.

Wall Street on average was estimating $3.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.