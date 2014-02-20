Express Scripts profit, outlook match Street estimates

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
Feb 20 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit and issued a 2014 earnings forecast in line with Wall Street expectations.
The company reported net income of $506 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with a profit of $511 million, or 61 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company had adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share. Analysts on average were expecting $1.12, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For 2014, Express forecast adjusted earnings of $4.88 to $5 per share. Analysts' on average are looking for $4.93 per share.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.