Express Scripts reports fifth profit beat in a row

July 29 Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest pharmacy benefits manager in the United States, reported an adjusted profit that beat analysts' estimates for the fifth straight quarter, helped by a fall in expenses.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $558.3 million, or 67 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $150 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.12 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.10 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
