KKR, Goldman to take control of British oil group Expro - Sky News

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 British oilfield services group Expro International Group Ltd will be controlled by four lenders, including KKR & Co LP and Goldman Sachs Group Inc , as part of a financial restructuring, Sky News reported.
The lenders, which also include hedge fund Highbridge and Park Square Capital, will exchange their debt for equity, giving them a controlling stake in the company, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2ctWtb1
Confirmation of the news could come as soon as the end of next week, Sky News said, citing sources.
Expro was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.