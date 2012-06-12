UBS, JP Morgan take top prizes at Extel awards

LONDON, June 12 UBS took the top award for its equity research at the annual Thomson Reuters Extel awards on Tuesday, while JP Morgan was crowned top fund manager.

The awards, some of the most coveted prizes in the UK financial industry and presented in London's opulent Guildhall, are voted for by more than 14,000 individuals across the market.

Swiss-based UBS won leading pan-European broker in equity and equity-linked research for the 12th year in a row, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley coming second and third, replicating last year's result.

In another repeat of 2011, JP Morgan picked up the top fund management award. Fidelity Management & Research jumped 11 places from last year to come second, nudging Fidelity Worldwide Investment into third place.

Andrew Wood, a food and household products sector specialist at Sanford C. Bernstein, held on to one of the top individual prizes, that of leading equity analyst, for the sixth year running.

JP Morgan Asset Management's Peter Lawrence regained his 2010 crown as the top buy-side analyst, having been displaced last year by colleague Asif Jeevanjee.

Tudor Capital was named top hedge fund, knocking 2011's winner Och-Ziff Capital Management into second place. Cynus Asset Management was voted third, an improvement on its 2011 ranking of sixth.

The awards also cover companies' investor relations teams, with French drugmaker Sanofi pipping last year's winner BASF to take the top spot.

The Extel awards are based on a survey conducted by Thomson Reuters between March 19 and May 4. The survey took the views of buy-side firms, analysts from brokerage firms and research houses, and European quoted companies. Over 3,000 firms took part.

The survey, which Extel managing director Steve Kelly said had seen more participation than ever before, also found "independent thinking" was the top feature the buy-side wanted from brokerage research.