Extended Stay creditors file amended complaint against lenders

Aug 15 A trust representing creditors of the
bankrupt hotel chain Extended Stay America Inc has
filed a complaint against Lightstone Holdings and other parties
to avoid obligations arising from the loans made by them to fund
the 2007 leveraged buyout (LBO) of the hotel chain.
Blackstone Group LP in 2007 sold the chain of about
680 hotels for $8 billion to little-known private equity
investor David Lichtenstein, the sole managing member of
Lightstone Holdings.
The amended complaint filed on Friday in Manhattan's
bankruptcy court is also seeking to recover funds to benefit
creditors who lost money in the bankruptcy.
The complaint also names Bank of America , which
funded the buyout.
"The initial lenders ... knew or should have known that the
LBO would leave the company inadequately capitalized and that
the mezzanine debt they were creating would be underwater from
the start," the complaint says.
The lenders in Lightstone's 2007 purchase include Wachovia
Bank, which is now owned by Wells Fargo & Co and Key
Corp's Key Bank National Association.
The case is in Re: Walker, Truesdell, Roth & Associates, as
Trustee for and on behalf of the Extended Stay Litigation Trust
v. Lightstone Holdings Inc et al,Bankruptcy Court, Southern
District of New York, No.11-02256.
