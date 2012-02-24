Extended Stay Hotels names ex-Starbucks head CEO

Feb 23 U.S. hotel chain operator Extended
Stay Hotels named former head of Starbucks Corp Jim
Donald as its chief executive.
Donald, who has served at retail giants like Wal-Mart
, Safeway, replaced Gary DeLapp.
Before joining Extended Stay, Donald held the post of chief
executive officer and president at Haggen Inc, an independent
grocer.
Extended Stay emerged from bankruptcy in October 2010 after
selling the chain for $3.93 billion to an investment group that
included hedge funds like Paulson & Co, Centerbridge Partners
and Blackstone.