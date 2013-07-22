Hotel chain Extended Stay files for $100 mln IPO

July 22 Hotel chain Extended Stay America Inc
has filed with regulators to raise up to $100 million
in an initial public offering less than three years of emerging
from bankruptcy protection.
The chain was sold for $3.9 billion at a bankruptcy auction
in October 2010 to a group that included hedge funds Paulson &
Co and Centerbridge Partners, and private equity firm Blackstone
Group LP, who each own about a third of the company.
Extended Stay has hired Starbucks Corp's former
chief executive James Donald to lead the company as it looks to
revitalize itself.
The U.S. lodging industry generated revenue of more than
$162 billion in 2012, according to Smith Travel Research.
Private equity owners have been looking to take advantage of
the recent rise in the stock market to exit investments made
during the financial crisis.
Other recent large deals involving private equity-backed
companies include SeaWorld Entertainment Inc and
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
Extended Stay has not indicated the number of shares on
offer or the price it intends to sell them at. ()
Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co and JP Morgan
are the lead underwriters on the offering.
Blackstone formed Extended Stay through a series of
investments and teamed with Citigroup Inc in 2007 to sell
the chain of about 680 hotels for $8 billion to David
Lichtenstein, a little-known private equity investor.
Extended Stay filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009 as the
economic downturn took a toll on its business.