UPDATE 2-Extendicare warns of Medicare funding cut consequences, shrs drop

Aug 2 Extendicare Real Estate Investment Trust EXE_u.TO, which runs senior healthcare centers, warned that the Medicare funding cuts planned by the U.S. government would have "real consequences" on its operations, sending its unit down as much as 21 percent.

The U.S. government has been under pressure to cut Medicare costs to grapple with mounting debt and, last week, the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services said it would cut payments for skilled nursing facilities by 11.1 percent, or $3.87 billion, in fiscal 2012.

Markham, Ontario-based Extendicare, which runs 258 senior care centers in North America, called the ruling -- which also implements changes related to group therapy services payments and introduces new resident assessment policies -- "disappointing to say the least."

"We are in the process of analyzing the various impacts of the changes inherent in the final rule and determining how much of the funding reductions we may be able to mitigate through the implementation of specific operating plan changes," Tim Lukenda, president and chief executive of Extendicare.

"While these funding reductions will have real consequences for the way we operate our business, we are confident that we will weather this financial storm," he added.

The company, which operates as a open-ended real estate investment trust, gets about 70 percent of its revenue from the United States and the rest from Canada.

Units of the REIT were trading down 19 percent at C$8.29 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with over a million shares changing hands. They earlier hit a two-year low of C$8.09. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Savio D'Souza)