Exterion Media hires bank to explore options-sources

Jan 16 Exterion Media Group, the European
outdoor advertising company owned by private equity firm
Platinum Equity LLC, is exploring strategic alternatives,
including a major acquisition, according to people familiar with
the matter.
Platinum Equity has hired Royal Bank of Canada to
help identify the best option for Exterion, the people said this
week. Acquiring the European assets of Clear Channel Outdoor
Holdings Inc, alone or with a partner, is one
possibility, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. A Platinum Equity spokesman
declined to comment, while representatives from Royal Bank of
Canada and Exterion could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Dealmaking in the outdoor advertising industry is on the
rise because billboards are proving to be popular with local
audiences even as other longtime regional advertising mainstays
like newspapers and TV struggle to attract eyeballs.[ID:
nL6N0U72XY]
The industry is dominated by large publicly traded companies
as well as independently-run regional companies that are often
owned by private equity funds.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc is selling its
European assets, which could be valued at more than $2.5
billion, Reuters has previously reported. Private equity firms
and outdoor rival JC Decaux SA are interested in
buying it.
If Platinum does not buy Clear Channel Outdoor's European
assets, it could look at other smaller acquisitions, a dividend
recapitalization - in which a company borrows money to pay a
dividend to stockholders - or other financing, the people said.
It could also explore selling itself, though this is not the
main focus of the process, the people said.
Platinum Equity acquired Exterion Media in September 2013
for $225 million from CBS Outdoor. It has billboards in London's
underground and buses and in U.K. train stations. It also serves
advertisers in Ireland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain
and China, according to its website.
It generates roughly $60 million to $70 million earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and could
now be valued at 10 times that amount, according to the sources.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)