UPDATE 2-Exxaro to sell mineral sands ops to Tronox

By Agnieszka Flak

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 South African diversified miner Exxaro will sell its mineral sands businesses to U.S.-based pigment producer Tronox to create a $3.4 billion producer of the paint-making ingredient.

Exxaro, whose main focus is the production of coal, said on Monday it will sell its mineral sands operations for a 38.5 percent stake in the new company, New Tronox, which will have an estimated equity value of 27.8 billion rand ($3.4 billion).

Exxaro said the deal values its mineral sands operations at 10.7 billion rand and will help it cut costs and reduce risks by creating an integrated unit that mines and processes mineral sands and produces pigment.

"Exxaro seems to be doing the right thing here," said Sasha Naryshkine, an analyst at Vestact.

"They are getting a significant stake in one of the world's biggest pigment producers, strengthening their geographic presence and get a secured offtaker for their product."

Mineral sands include titanium dioxide feedstock, which is used to make paint, and zircon, needed to produce ceramic tiles.

Exxaro's mineral sands businesses include the KZN Sands and Namakwa Sands operations in South Africa and its 50 percent stake in the Tiwest joint venture it runs with Tronox in Australia.

"The transaction will improve the future potential for South Africa to be chosen as a site for a new greenfield pigment plant," Exxaro Chief Executive Sipho Nkosi said, referring to assets that are built from scratch.

New Tronox will have a production capacity of about 465,000 tonnes of titanium dioxide pigment, 265,000 tonnes of zircon and 220,000 tonnes of pig iron.

STRONG DEMAND

A decision on a new pigment plant or the expansion of an existing asset would depend on future demand, Exxaro and Tronox said in a conference call, although demand for pigment and feedstock remain strong now.

"The supply of titanium dioxide pigment to the world is far exceeded by demand, and therefore we sense that the environment will be very good for pigment for a fairly long-term period of time," Tronox Chief Executive Dennis Wanlass said.

Following the transaction, the new company may be listed on a major exchange such as New York.

Exxaro will keep a 26 percent stake in the South African operations to comply with the requirements for black ownership as laid down by the South African Mining Charter.

Should South Africa ever decide that direct 26 percent black ownership is no longer required, Exxaro will have the right to exchange those shares for some 3.2 percent of additional shares in New Tronox.

Subject to certain conditions, the deal is expected to close in the first half of next year.

Shares in Exxaro rose more than 3 percent on the news, but were trading down 1.37 percent at 176.06 rand at 1337 GMT, against a 0.84 percent fall in Johannesburg's Top-40 blue-chip index .

Exxaro's shares are up more than 30 percent this year. ($1 = 8.273 South African Rand) (Additional reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by David Hulmes)