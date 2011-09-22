Exxon natgas Gulf pipeline shut near Alabama-Tradition

NEW YORK, Sept 22 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said a sub-sea gas pipeline ruptured Wednesday in the Gulf of Mexico near Alabama, according to a morning report Thursday by energy analyst Addison Armstrong at Tradition Energy.

Officials at Exxon Mobil were not immediately available for comment.

The pipeline, which transports 280 million cubic feet per day, has been shut-in, according to the analyst's report, and Exxon said it was sending repair crews and has yet to determine when production will resume. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York)