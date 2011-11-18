CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Exxon suspends Antwerp refinery shutdown

(Union spokesman clarifies that ballot is on Nov. 28 not 27)

BRUSSELS Nov 18 Exxon suspended the shutdown of its refinery in the Belgian city of Antwerp on Friday after unions called off a strike planned for Nov. 23.

"The strike notice is suppressed for a while, put on hold," said a spokesman for the BBTK union.

Unions will vote on Nov. 28 on proposals put forward by management, and could decide to activate another strike notice if the proposals are rejected, he said.

A spokesman for Exxon Belgium said the shutdown of the refinery has been put off until after the ballot.

Exxon's Antwerp refinery has a capacity to process 320,000 barrels per day of crude oil, the group said. (Reporting By Ben Deighton and Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Justyna Pawlak)