Exxon Antwerp refinery talks fail, strike possible

BRUSSELS Dec 12 Pay talks between union leaders and management at Exxon Mobil Corp's refinery in the northern Belgian port city of Antwerp failed on Monday, reviving the possibility of a strike, a union official said.

Unions had told Exxon Mobil they intended to strike late last month, but their action was suspended pending conciliation talks, including government representatives, that took place on Monday.

A spokesman for the BBTK union said this meeting had failed to resolve the dispute and senior union members would meet on Tuesday to determine what action to take now.

Exxon's Antwerp refinery has a capacity of 320,000 barrels per day.