Exxon quarterly profit falls 7 percent

BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, on Thursday reported a 7 percent decrease in quarterly profit as lower commodity prices took a toll and output fell.
The Irving, Texas company said its third-quarter earnings had fallen to $9.57 billion, or $2.09 per share, from $10.33 billion, or $2.13 per share, a year earlier.
Oil and gas output declined 7.5 percent, Exxon said.
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a lower-than-expected valuation range on Thursday, amid mounting investor concerns over its unproven business model, slowing growth and tight founder control.
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem