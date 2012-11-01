Exxon quarterly profit falls 7 percent

Nov 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, on Thursday reported a 7 percent decrease in quarterly profit as lower commodity prices took a toll and output fell.

The Irving, Texas company said its third-quarter earnings had fallen to $9.57 billion, or $2.09 per share, from $10.33 billion, or $2.13 per share, a year earlier.

Oil and gas output declined 7.5 percent, Exxon said.