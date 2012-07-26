UPDATE 4-Exxon Mobil output, chemicals unit dampen earnings

* Q2 adjusted profit $1.80/share v Street view $1.95
* $7.5 billion gain Japanese downstream sale, tax benefit
* Oil and gas production down 5.6 pct
* Shares firmer, tracking oil futures
By Anna Driver and Matt Daily
July 26 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's
largest publicly traded oil company, posted lower-than-expected
quarterly earnings on Thursday as its oil and gas output sagged
and weak margins hurt its chemicals business.
Weaker global oil prices have weighed on earnings across the
sector and Exxon also felt the sting of decade-low U.S. natural
gas prices, especially in the United States where it is the
largest producer of the fuel.
The company, which has pledged to spend a record $37 billion
this year as it brings new projects on line in countries
including Canada, Papua New Guinea and the Gulf of Mexico said
oil and gas output fell 5.6 percent to 4.15 million barrels oil
equivalent per day during the quarter.
"I think the big issue for the oil majors is they need high
oil prices for all these exploration costs to pay off," said
Michael Yoshikami, CEO of investment advisor Destination Wealth
Management. "At $100 to $110 (per barrel), I think they are
fine."
Exxon is hoping those new projects will boost its long-term
oil and gas output, since Wall Street has long pointed to weak
growth as a problem for the oil majors.
Analysts honed in on those figures again, but saw other
issues as well.
"Production was a little light," Pavel Molchanov, analyst at
Raymond James, said. "The real swing versus our estimates was
chemicals."
Chemical demand in Europe was weak and commodity margins
were pinched in Europe and Asia, David Rosenthal, an investor
relations executive with Exxon, told investors on a conference
call.
The Irving, Texas, company reported a second-quarter profit
of $15.9 billion, or $3.41 per share, up from $10.68 billion, or
$2.18 per share, a year earlier.
Profit was boosted by a $7.5 billion gain related to the
sale of a stake in its Japanese refining and chemicals business,
and tax items.
Excluding those one-time gains, Exxon earned $8.4 billion,
or $1.80 per share. On that basis, analysts' average forecast
was $1.95, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding one-time items, earnings from the company's
chemical operations totaled $820 million, nearly 33 percent
below Raymond James' estimate for the unit, Molchanov said.
Analysts at Barclays had looked for Exxon to report chemical
earnings of $859 million.
Weakness in the chemicals market was also evident in the
earnings of Dow Chemical Co, which reported a 34 percent
drop in quarterly profit, missing Wall Street forecasts.
Earlier on Thursday, Royal Dutch Shell posted
lower-than-expected quarterly earnings of $5.7 billion, hurt by
maintenance costs and shutdowns in the U.S. Gulf, where the
company has some of its most profitable production, and in
Australian Liquefied Natural Gas.
Exxon's earnings from U.S. oil and gas production tumbled by
more than half in the second quarter to $678 million, largely
due to the steep decline in prices of natural gas.
The company is the nation's largest producer of natural gas,
but Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson warned last month that
prices were too low to allow the industry to cover the cost of
finding and producing new supply.
"We are all losing our shirts today," Tillerson said at the
time.
Exxon shares rose 0.8 percent to $85.94 in midday trading on
the New York Stock Exchange, helped by a rebound in oil futures
prices.