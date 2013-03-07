Exxon hires Barclays to sell Hong Kong power stake -sources

BRIEF-Nicox announces PDUFA date for Zerviate NDA
* PDUFA date set for Sept. 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
HONG KONG, March 7 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest oil company by market value, has hired Barclays to re-launch the sale of a stake in a Hong Kong power venture, sources told Reuters, in a deal that could be worth up to $2 billion.
The auction follows a failed effort by Exxon last year to sell its stake in the venture to CLP Holdings and state-owned China Southern Power Grid.
Under the revised plan, Exxon is looking to cut its 60 percent stake in Hong Kong-based Castle Peak Power Co Ltd by about half, the sources said, as part of its efforts to divest non-core assets around the world.
CLP, controlled by Hong Kong's wealthy Kadoorie family, owns the remaining 40 percent of Castle Peak which operates three coal-fired power stations.
The sources, who declined to be identified as the sale process is confidential, said the 60 percent stake was valued at around $3 billion last March. Around half of that plus a premium would bring the deal value closer to $2 billion, they said.
Exxon Mobil said in an emailed statement that it does not comment on rumours or speculation and that it routinely assesses its global portfolio of businesses.
A CLP spokeswoman declined to comment and pointed to a statement CLP made about the acquisition talks in its annual report released last week.
"The negotiations with Exxon Mobil have been protracted and there has been a considerable gap between CLP/CSG and Exxon Mobil on the valuation and terms of any such acquisition," the report said.
A Hong Kong-based spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.
* PDUFA date set for Sept. 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since