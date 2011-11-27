UPDATE 1-Iraq demands Exxon explain Kurdish oil deal

* Iraq warns of sanctions on Exxon over KRG deal
* So far no response from U.S. oil group
* Dispute underscores Baghdad-Arbil tensions
By Ahmed Rasheed
BAGHDAD, Nov 27 Iraq will send Exxon Mobil
Corp a further letter demanding an explanation of its
contract with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region after
receiving no response from the U.S. oil group, Iraq's oil
minister said on Sunday.
Exxon in October signed a deal with the Kurdistan Regional
Government to develop six exploration blocks. But Iraq's central
government considers oil deals signed with the semi-autonomous
region illegal and has warned it could introduce sanction
against Exxon.
"So far we have sent Exxon three letters and tomorrow we
will send them another confirmation letter seeking their
response," Oil Minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi said. "We have not
decided anything yet. We are waiting for their response."
Baghdad and Kurdistan's capital, Arbil, are caught in a long
dispute over oil and territorial rights. The central government
says it should have control over the oil sector, but Kurdistan
claims it has the right to manage its oilfields.
The Exxon case is highlighting tensions between Baghdad's
Arab-dominated central government and Kurdistan over disputed
Iraqi territories, a potential flashpoint for trouble as the
last U.S. troops withdraw by the end of the year.
The outcome of the Exxon move is likely to influence how
other companies carry out oil investment in OPEC-member Iraq,
but it could also pressure Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki as he
faces demands from other regions for more autonomy.
Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani,
architect of recent Iraqi oil deals and a hardliner against
Kurdish energy autonomy, said on Tuesday the government was
considering sanctions against Exxon by year end.
Iraqi officials have said the Kurdistan deal could
jeopardize Exxon's huge West Qurna One oilfield in the south.
The U.S. explorer is also leading a multi-billion-dollar water
injection project seen as key to southern oilfield production.
At the heart of the dispute between the regions is control
of vast oil resources and territories along their internal
frontier. An oil law aimed at resolving the feud has been
delayed after political parties initially approved it in 2007.
(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by David Holmes)