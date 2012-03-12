REFILE-Exxon, Iraq agree on crude payments for West Qurna

By Peg Mackey
KUWAIT, March 12 Exxon Mobil and
Baghdad have reached agreement for the U.S.-based company to be
paid in oil for work on the huge West Qurna-1 oilfield, after
months of negotiations over contract terms, an Iraqi oil
official said.
The foreign oil companies involved in Iraq's oil expansion
generally prefer to be compensated for capital expenditure and
service fees in oil, because cash payments are more complicated
to arrange.
BP, which leads the Rumaila project, and Italy's Eni
, leader of the Zubair project, had signed up to Iraq's
oil sales agreement from the outset, the first step towards
being paid in crude.
Exxon and minority partner Royal Dutch Shell held
out as they sought to tighten up some contractual loose ends,
said an industry source.
After lengthy negotiations, the parties have reached an
agreement, in which the world's largest publicly traded oil
company also will get paid in crude, the Iraqi official
said. Exxon and Shell spent $910 million on West Qurna-1 last
year and were repaid $470 million in cash.
"In principle there is agreement, although there is nothing
in writing yet," he said by telephone from Baghdad. "Exxon asked
us to rephrase some of the wording, which in general will not
affect the provisions of (State Oil Marketing Organisation)
SOMO's oil export agreement."
Iraq has signed service contracts with international oil
companies targeting a total production capacity of 12 million
barrels per day by 2017. But industry observers say
infrastructure problems and logistical bottlenecks are likely to
limit their output to about half that level.
Under the terms of Iraq's service contracts, it is crucial
for companies to be paid on a timely basis for their projects to
be profitable.
The U.S. oil and gas major has angered Baghdad by signing an
exploration deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG),
which the central government considers illegal.
The KRG announced in November the signing of a deal for six
exploration blocs with Exxon, the first major oil company to
deal directly with the Kurds in northern Iraq.
Exxon Chief Executive Rex Tillerson said last week the
company was committed to working in both areas of the country.
Exxon could not be reached for immediate comment.