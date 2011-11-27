Iraq demands Exxon explain Kurdish oil contract-Oilmin

BAGHDAD Nov 27 Iraq will send Exxon Mobil a further letter demanding an explanation of its contract with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region after receiving no response from the U.S. oil giant, Iraq's oil minister said on Sunday.

"So far we have sent Exxon three letters and tomorrow we will send them another confirmation letter seeking response," Oil Minister Abdul-Kareem Luaibi said. "We have not decided anything yet. We are waiting for their response."

Exxon has signed a deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government to develop six exploration blocks. Iraq's central government considers oil deals signed with the semi-autonomous region as illegal, and has warned it could hit Exxon will sanctions by the end of the year. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; writing by Patrick Markey)