Iraq not informed about Exxon move on West Qurna-sources

BAGHDAD Oct 18 Exxon Mobil has not informed Iraq of its interest in quitting the country's West Qurna oilfield project, and no meetings have been held between the two sides to discuss any such decision, two senior Iraqi government oil sources said on Thursday.

"We have not met with Exxon to discuss its withdrawal from the West Qurna contract and Exxon have not informed us of its intention to quit," one Iraqi official said, asking not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.