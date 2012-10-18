Iraq not informed about Exxon move on West Qurna-sources

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
BAGHDAD Oct 18 Exxon Mobil has not informed Iraq of its interest in quitting the country's West Qurna oilfield project, and no meetings have been held between the two sides to discuss any such decision, two senior Iraqi government oil sources said on Thursday.
"We have not met with Exxon to discuss its withdrawal from the West Qurna contract and Exxon have not informed us of its intention to quit," one Iraqi official said, asking not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.