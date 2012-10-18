版本:
US official confirms Exxon seeking to leave Iraq's West Qurna

WASHINGTON Oct 18 A U.S. official confirmed on Thursday that Exxon Mobil told the State Department it is seeking to leave Iraq's West Qurna oilfield project.

"They've got a contract and they have to exit the contract," the official said about Exxon, which had concerns about the profitability of the project.

The State Department declined to comment on the record.

