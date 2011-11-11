Exxon signs exploration deals with Iraqi Kurds-FT

BRIEF-Fluor selected for bauxite mining project in Guinea
* Fluor Corp - Fluor booked approximately $700 million contract value into backlog in Q4 of 2016
LONDON Nov 11 Exxon Mobil last month signed oil and gas exploration deals with Iraq's Kurdistan, becoming the first oil major to deal with the region which has had strained relations with Baghdad, the Financial Times said on Friday.
It agreed with the Kurdistan Regional Government to explore in six blocks, adviser to the KRD Michael Howard told the newspaper. Iraq's central government had been informed of the deals.
Exxon Mobil declined to comment. Since 2009 it has been part of a consortium developing Iraq's West Qurna oilfield.
(Reporting by William Hardy)
* Air Lease Corporation announces lease placement of five new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with China Southern Airlines
* Kamada Ltd - reaffirms revenue guidance of $100 million for 2017