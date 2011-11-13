版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 13日 星期日 16:21 BJT

Iraqi Kurdistan, Exxon signed deal on Oct. 18-minister

ARBIL, Iraq Nov 13 Iraq's semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region signed a deal with U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil on Oct. 18 for six exploration blocks in the semi-autonomous region, Kurdish energy Minister Ashti Hawrami said on Sunday.

Hawrami's comment to an oil and gas conference in the Kurdish capital, Arbil, was the Kurdistan Regional Government's first official confirmation that it had signed a deal with Exxon, the first global major to venture into the region.

(Reporting by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Jim Loney)

