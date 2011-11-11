Iraq govt warned Exxon against Kurdish deals-official

BAGHDAD Nov 11 Iraq's government warned Exxon Mobil last month that any oil exploration contract it signed with the Kurdistan Regional Government would be illegal and could result in termination of its deal to develop the West Qurna oilfield, a senior Iraqi oil official said on Friday.

Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, director of the Iraqi oil ministry's contracts and licensing directorate, said the central government was aware the U.S. oil major was in talks with the KRG over six exploration blocs and had warned it of "dire consequences" if the deals were signed.

"The company Exxon Mobil could face disqualification and the termination of its contract with the oil ministry," Ameedi told Reuters.

