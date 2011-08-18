UPDATE 1-Exxon sues US over lucrative canceled Gulf leases

* Exxon says arbitrarily deprived of leases
* Leases could yields billions of barrels of oil
* U.S. says reviewing complaint, focused on safety
* Exxon spent $300 mln drilling 2 wells on prospect
NEW YORK, Aug 18 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) sued
the U.S. government to reverse a decision by the Department of
the Interior to cancel offshore oil and gas leases estimated to
yield tens of billions of dollars of oil.
The lawsuit, filed on Aug. 12 in the federal court in Lake
Charles, Louisiana, said the decision arbitrarily deprived it
of rights under three of five leases for what is called the
Julia field. It said this took away Exxon's ability to produce
a reservoir believed to hold billions of barrels of oil.
Two other leases have yet to expire. The complaint was
reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.
The lawsuit against the Interior Department and Secretary
Kenneth Salazar comes after regulatory scrutiny of drilling
activities grew in the wake of the April 2010 blowout of BP
Plc's (BP.L) Deepwater Horizon well in the Gulf of Mexico.
The government's initial rejection of the lease extension
came in 2009, however.
"Our priority remains the safe development of the nation's
offshore energy resources, which is why we continue to approve
extensions that meet regulatory standards," an Interior
Department spokeswoman said. "We are reviewing the complaint in
accordance with standard procedures."
The agency has denied extensions when a company fails to
comply with the requirements to obtain them, it said.
Exxon, the world's largest publicly traded oil company,
said the dispute arose after the government rejected its
October 2008 request for a "suspension of production."
The Irving, Texas-based company said federal law allows
such suspensions for the purpose of advancing future
development in a safe manner.
Following several appeals, the Interior Department
concluded in its May 31 decision that Exxon lacked a
"commitment" to producing oil at the time the leases expired.
Exxon and its partner Statoil ASA (STL.OL) spent more than
$300 million drilling two "producible" wells on the Julia
prospect.
As part of its development strategy, Exxon was planning to
drill three to six development wells and join them to a planned
production facility operated by Chevron Corp (CVX.N) located
about eight miles away, according to the company's lawsuit.
That initial phase of development was estimated to cost $1
billion, Exxon said.
Exxon also said the prospect of collecting millions of
dollars in bonuses and royalties on new leases gave the
government an incentive to single it out for "unprecedented
adverse treatment" by canceling the leases.
The Interior decision marks the first time the agency has
determined that a production facility will enable development
when the lessee owns the production facility, but will not
facilitate development when the lessee does not own the
production facility, Exxon said in its complaint.
In midday trading, Exxon shares fell $2.90, or 4 percent,
to $71.26, amid a broad stock market decline.
The case is Exxon Mobil Corp v. Salazar et al, U.S.
District Court, Western District of Louisiana, No. 11-01474.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel. Additional reporting by Ayesha
Rascoe in Washington and Bruce Nichols and Anna Driver in
Houston. Editing by Robert MacMillan)