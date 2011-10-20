UPDATE 1-Exxon's Mobile Bay natgas production back after leak

* Leaking pipe fixed in Mobile Bay

* Full production resumed late last week

* Up to 6.7 bcf of gas was shut in during 1-month outage

NEW YORK, Oct 20 Exxon Mobil's natural gas operations in Mobile Bay offshore Alabama have resumed nearly one month after a water pipe leak shut in 280 million cubic feet per day of production, the company said on Thursday.

Production was shut on Sept. 20 after a sheen was seen on the surface of the water near Dauphin Island. The leak came from a pipe that transports water produced during natural gas production.

"The pipe has been fixed. We reached full production at the end of last week," a spokesman said.

A potential 6.7 billion cubic feet of gas has been shut in since the leak.

Exxon's customers' needs were met from other sources during the outage, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Edward McAllister;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)