UPDATE 3-Exxon halts Mobile Bay natgas production after leak

* Salt water pipeline leaking in Mobile Bay

* 280 mmcfd of natural gas production shut in

* Natural gas production remains offline until leak fixed

(Updates with background and Coast Guard comment)

By Edward McAllister

NEW YORK, Sept 22 A salt water pipeline leak offshore Alabama has forced ExxonMobil to halt natural gas production in the Mobile Bay area of the Gulf of Mexico, the company said on Thursday.

A sheen was detected on the water on Tuesday night, one mile south of Dauphin Island where ExxonMobil runs a number of subsea natural gas pipelines, prompting the company to shut in 280 million cubic feet per day of natural gas production.

"ExxonMobil can confirm that a subsea pipeline that transports salt water produced from its offshore natural gas wells in the area to its onshore gas treating facility has a leak," a spokesman said.

The Coast Guard, which is taking charge of the clean up, is launching an investigation into the leak, a spokeswoman for the New Orleans Coast Guard said.

Water depth at the leak site has reached fifteen feet. The leaking substance is made up of silt, sand and salt water, with traces of hydrocarbons, Exxon said.

Exxon plans to repair the pipe and natural gas production will remain shut until it is fixed. There is no timeline for resumption of supply.

The incident comes just a few months after Exxon's Silvertip crude oil pipeline ruptured and spilled about a thousand barrels of oil into the Yellowstone River in Montana. Silvertip remains offline until federal regulators give it the all clear.

Mobile Bay production began in 1988, though it is unclear when this specific salt water pipe came online, the spokesman said.

U.S. natural gas prices were unmoved by the news, ending trading more than 2 cents lower at $3.71 per million British thermal units on Thursday. Ample supply has pushed U.S. natural gas to 11 month lows and traders said the shut-in was unlikely to affect prices.

(Reporting by Edward McAllister;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)