版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 6日 星期六 00:04 BJT

Exxon seals deal to drill offshore Liberia

April 5 Exxon Mobil Corp's deal to buy a majority interest in an offshore Liberia oilfield closed on Friday, an important step toward development of that country's resources.

The deal, which adds heft to Liberia's nascent oil industry, comes as the impoverished West African state is seeking to overhaul its petroleum policy and bolster transparency.

The agreement received final approvals from the Liberia national legislature and Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Exxon, which acquired an 80 percent interest in Liberia Block 13 from Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd, will be the project's operator.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐