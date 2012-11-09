UPDATE 2-LUKOIL says looks into Exxon offer on Iraqi oil-report

* LUKOIL has indicated it won't be able to develop West
Qurna-1
* Exxon said wanted to leave the field
MOSCOW Nov 9 Russia's second largest crude
producer LUKOIL said on Friday it will study an offer
from Exxon to take over the West Qurna-1 oilfield in
Iraq, Interfax news agency said.
ExxonMobil has informed the Iraqi government it wants to
pull out of the $50 billion oil project in southern Iraq.
LUKOIL, which is already developing West Qurna-2, has
previously said West Qurna-1 is "too big for it to swallow", but
on Friday said it would at least look into the proposal.
"We received an offer from Exxon. We will likely study this
possibility. But we haven't make any decision today," Andrei
Kuzyayev, head of LUKOIL foreign operations was quoted as
saying.
Baghdad expects Exxon to complete the sale of its shares in
West Qurna-1 by the end of December and the U.S. company has
told Iraq it is already in talks with other oil majors, a senior
official said on Friday.
"Exxon informed us that it has started talks with some oil
majors, including BP, Shell, Lukoil, CNPC and
Eni offering them its complete stake in West Qurna-1,"
said Faisal Abdullah, a spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister for
Energy Hussain Shahristani.
"Our condition for approval of the purchase is that the
buyer should have adequate financial and technical resources to
develop the super-giant oilfield."
LUKOIL is attempting to offset production decline at its
fields in Russia, where it faces competition from the
state-backed companies, by acquiring foreign upstream assets.
LUKOIL is active in Middle East, Central Asia, West Africa
and Latin America. But Russia's vast Arctic offshore reserves
are off-limits for the company due to legal restrictions, which
allow only state-controlled company participation.
Doubts about who can replace Exxon in the important project
could raise questions about Iraq's target to increase crude
output to 5-6 million barrels per day by 2015 from 3.4 million
bpd.
Some industry sources have said Baghdad is keen to replace
Exxon with companies from Russia or China. But it was unclear
which companies would have the financial heft to follow Exxon.