Exxon to resume Madagascar work four years after coup

NAIROBI Nov 7 Exxon Mobil Corp said its
affiliates in Madagascar have obtained extensions to their
production-sharing licences, allowing exploration activities to
resume four years after the company declared force majeure
following a coup on the island.
Exxon's return will be a boon for the cash-starved Indian
Ocean nation and comes as the Malagasy people await the outcome
of a presidential election many hope will end a political crisis
and rebuild investor confidence in the crippled economy.
"The affiliates intend to resume exploration work and
environmental assessments for shore-based and offshore
operations in preparation for deepwater drilling," Exxon said in
a statement late on Wednesday.
The declaration of force majeure in 2009 by Exxon, the
world's largest publicly traded oil company, was a blow for
coup-leader-turned-president Andry Rajoelina, whose power grab
triggered a slump in foreign direct investment.
Rajoelina signed the extensions in July, Exxon said.
Exxon holds three production-sharing contract licenses in
Madagascar, which has no proven offshore hydrocarbon reserves
but shares a maritime boundary with Mozambique where huge
deposits of natural gas have been found.
Another oil firm, AIM-listed Madagascar Oil,
estimates its two principal onshore fields, Tsimiroro and
Bemolanga, have multi-billion-barrel resource volumes in place.