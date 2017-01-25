版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 26日 星期四 07:23 BJT

Exxon names environmentalist to board of directors

HOUSTON Jan 25 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.

The company named Susan Avery, the former head of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and a former professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder, to its board, effective Feb. 1.

Exxon has come under repeated attack in the past year from environmental groups who claim the company hid research on climate change from the public. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐