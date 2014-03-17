Exxon Mobil announces five-part benchmark bond

Goldman Sachs quarterly profit surges 80 pct
April 18 Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported an 80 percent jump in quarterly profit as the Wall Street bank benefited from a pick up in global equity and debt offerings.
NEW YORK, March 17 (IFR) - Oil giant Exxon Mobil, one of just a handful of triple A rated US corporate borrowers, on Monday announced a new five-part US dollar benchmark bond to price later in the day.
The company announced 3-year and 5-year fixed and/or floating-rate tranches as well as a 10-year issue.
HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the active bookrunners on the deal. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Citi are passive books.
* ICC enters into importation agreement with ARA-Avanti Rx Analytics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldman Sachs reports first quarter earnings per common share of $5.15 and increases the quarterly dividend to $0.75 per common share